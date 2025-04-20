Surging Ahead: India's Auto Exports Boom in 2024
Automobile exports from India increased by 19% to over 53 lakh units in the fiscal year 2024-25, driven by strong global demand. Growth was observed across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles. Improved manufacturing quality has expanded exports to developed markets, with notable demand from Africa and Latin America.
In a significant boost to the automotive industry, India's automobile exports soared by 19% in the fiscal year 2024-25, surpassing 53 lakh units. The surge was largely due to heightened global demand for passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles, according to industry reports.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) highlighted that passenger vehicle shipments rose by 15% to 7,70,364 units, marking their best performance yet. Utility vehicles led the charge with a 54% growth, underpinned by the appeal of globally manufactured models in India.
Two-wheeler exports also experienced a 21% increase, aided by new models and market expansion efforts. SIAM attributed this growth to economic stability in Africa and rising demand in Latin America. As 'Made in India' vehicles gain traction, export demand is expected to remain strong in key markets, said SIAM President Shailesh Chandra.
