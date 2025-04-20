Left Menu

GTAC Sets New Records in 2024-25 with Surging Tea Sales

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre achieved a milestone in FY 2024-25 with record-breaking tea sales. The center sold 169.13 million kg of tea at Rs 227.70 per kg, a Rs 44.50 increase from last year. GTAC continues to enhance its reputation in the Indian tea industry.

Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (Image: GTAC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has wrapped up the financial year 2024-25 with record-breaking sales, according to Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association. The centre sold 169.13 million kilograms of tea at an average price of Rs 227.70 per kilogram, solidifying its status as a hub for premium Assam teas.

Bihani reported an improvement from the previous year's 166.34 million kilograms sold at Rs 183.20 per kilogram, a commendable rise of Rs 44.50 per kilogram. The year's total sales turnover is estimated at Rs 3,851 crore. Bihani added that the season also saw record prices, such as Hookmool teas achieving Rs 751 per kilogram.

Dhemaji district's bought leaf factory teas commanded the highest prices, illustrating GTAC's cost-effective operations. Additionally, GTAC has promoted single-origin Assam teas through its in-house tea lounge, boosting brand visibility and attracting tourists. Assam's tea industry, known for Orthodox and CTC varieties, sustains millions of livelihoods across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

