Macrotech Developers Sees 7% Debt Fall Amid Strong Sales

Macrotech Developers, operating under the Lodha brand, reduced its net debt by 7% to Rs 3,990 crore in the January-March quarter. This achievement, driven by robust housing sales and substantial land investments, comes despite a legal dispute with House of Abhinandan Lodha over the 'Lodha' brand trademark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:42 IST
In a significant financial stride, Macrotech Developers reported a 7% reduction in net debt to Rs 3,990 crore for the first quarter of 2025, credited to strong housing sales and efficient customer fund collections.

Macrotech, a prominent real estate player under the Lodha brand, recorded a 21% surge in sales bookings to Rs 17,630 crore for the fiscal year, alongside a 29% increase in customer collections, reaching Rs 14,490 crore.

Despite engaging in a legal battle with House of Abhinandan Lodha over trademark rights to the 'Lodha' brand, Macrotech has expanded its land holdings, acquiring 10 parcels with a revenue potential of Rs 23,700 crore, reinforcing its market presence in key Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

