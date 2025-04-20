Dubai Chamber Expands to Bengaluru: Strengthening UAE-India Ties

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce (DCC) has inaugurated its second representative office in India, located in the tech hub of Bengaluru. This expansion marks the UAE's commitment to fostering collaborations with India in technology, startups, and clean energy sectors, according to industry insiders.

In April, Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum opened the Bengaluru branch during a strategic visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. The chamber had previously launched its first office in Mumbai in 2018.

The establishment of the Bengaluru office is expected to bolster trade and investment between the two nations, especially following the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has catalyzed growth in non-oil trade sectors and fintech innovations.

