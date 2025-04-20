Fierce Opposition Looms Over Thane-Borivali Tunnel Project

The ambitious Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project is facing significant opposition from local residents. During a meeting organized by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), hundreds voiced concerns over safety, planning, and environmental safeguards.

The planned 11.8-kilometer tunnel, which aims to reduce travel time between Borivali and Thane, is estimated to cost Rs 16,600 crore. It promises to slash travel from over two hours to just minutes. Despite these benefits, residents argue that they have not been sufficiently consulted, especially regarding the approach road design that cuts through residential areas.

Thane Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske assured the formation of a committee representing affected societies. This committee will engage with MMRDA to discuss concerns and propose modifications, emphasizing that the project's advantages should not overshadow the needs of those directly impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)