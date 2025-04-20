Left Menu

Conclave to Unveil the Exploitation Facade of Quick Commerce

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is set to reveal the unethical practices of digital commerce in a conclave titled 'Cruel Face of Quick Commerce and E-Commerce', exposing threats to traditional retail and workforce in India.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) plans to unveil the exploitative practices tarnishing the modern retail landscape at a conclave held on Tuesday. The event 'Cruel Face of Quick Commerce and E-Commerce', in association with All India Mobile Retailers Association and All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, will highlight the industry's darker aspects.

Trade leaders, policy experts, economists, and stakeholders are set to discuss the unethical actions and potential dangers digital commerce poses to India's traditional retail sector. Initially hailed as revolutionary, quick commerce and e-commerce now face criticism for practices like predatory pricing, FDI norm violations, and marginalizing traditional traders and retailers.

CAIT claims these platforms' unchecked growth threatens not just trade but the broader socio-economic structure. Issues on the agenda include consumer manipulation through discounts, FDI policy breaches, small trader marginalization, and difficult conditions for delivery personnel. Concluding with a 'Policy Resolution', the conclave demands stronger regulations to safeguard traditional trade and ensure equitable labor practices.

