Tragic Collision on Highway 719 Claims Father and Son

In a tragic incident on Sunday in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, a father and his young son lost their lives in a fatal road accident. The collision occurred between their motorcycle and a truck on national highway 719 at approximately 11 a.m.

According to Pradeep Soni, in-charge of the Manpur police station, the victims, identified as 36-year-old Hiralal and his 5-year-old son Aryan, were headed towards Mehgaon when a truck from the opposite direction collided with their two-wheeler. Both were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries shortly after.

This unfortunate event comes just a day after a local protest aimed at widening the very stretch of road where the accident happened had concluded following assurances from authorities. Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)