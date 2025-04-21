China's Stand Against US Trade Tactics

China issued a stern warning on Monday regarding any trade negotiations between the United States and its international partners that might sideline Chinese interests. The statement came as a response to reports suggesting that the US is encouraging trade partners to limit their engagements with China in exchange for tariff concessions.

According to a spokesperson from China's Commerce Ministry, the country opposes any agreements forged by the US that compromise Chinese trade. The Ministry highlighted China's readiness to take necessary countermeasures to defend its rights. The spokesperson accused the US of using 'reciprocity' as a veil for trade dominance tactics.

The backdrop of these tensions includes US President Trump's significant tariffs on Chinese goods and subsequent retaliatory measures by China. The situation places other major economies in a difficult position, particularly those that maintain strong trade ties with both nations. China stresses the importance of multilateral cooperation to counteract the implications of US protectionism.

