Tariff Turbulence: Boeing Jets Caught in U.S.-China Trade War

A second Boeing jet, originally destined for a Chinese airline, reversed course and returned to the U.S. on Monday, according to flight tracking data. The redirection appears to be another repercussion of escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, spurred by President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies.

The 737 MAX 8 touched down in Guam, U.S. territory, having departed from Boeing's Zhoushan completion center near Shanghai. The stopover in Guam is a routine part of the lengthy journey between Seattle's production hub and the Chinese completion center, where aircraft receive final touches before delivery to Chinese airlines.

The incident follows a similar re-routing of another 737 MAX painted for China's Xiamen Airlines. The trade dispute has intensified, with Trump raising Chinese imports tariffs to 145% and China retaliating with a 125% tariff on U.S. goods, making aircraft deliveries uncertain and costly.

