Prime Academy's JEE Triumph: Surpassing National Success Rates

In an exemplary display of academic prowess, Prime Academy in Pune has set a new benchmark by having over 120 of its students qualify for the JEE Mains 2025, as announced by the National Testing Agency. The results were officially released at midnight on April 18, 2025.

Out of 190 enrolled students, more than 120 successfully cleared the JEE Mains, showcasing an astonishing success rate of over 63%, vastly exceeding the national average of 7%. Among the top scorers, Soham Sawant achieved a perfect 100 percentile in a subject, while Satyam Singh secured an impressive 99.9 percentile, with 22 others scoring above 99 percentile. This performance underscores the academy's effective preparation strategies and robust academic environment.

Lalit Kumar, CMD of Prime Academy, commented on the extraordinary results and preparations for JEE Advanced, advising students to focus on strong subjects and frequent mock tests in the final preparation stages. With nearly 10 lakh students participating nationwide, the selections from Prime Academy symbolize an educational triumph. The intensive curriculum and stable faculty, led by seasoned IIT alumni, have been pivotal in achieving this success.

(With inputs from agencies.)