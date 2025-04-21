Left Menu

India-US Trade Agreement: Aiming for a Milestone by Fall

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that India is actively engaging with the US to finalize the first segment of a bilateral trade agreement by fall this year. She highlighted progress in semiconductor technology, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure to strengthen India's future global leadership ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:19 IST
Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared on Sunday that India is vigorously pursuing a bilateral trade agreement with the new U.S. administration, aiming to conclude the first phase by this fall.

The minister emphasized India's proactive stance, marked by visits from key Indian officials, including the Prime Minister's trip to the U.S. earlier this year. Talks, propelled by a looming threat of reciprocal tariffs, are part of broader strategic engagements with Washington.

Highlighting India's aspirations for global leadership, Sitharaman detailed initiatives in semiconductor innovation, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure development, while aiming to position India as a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

