AlcoBev India 2025: A New Era for Indian Alcoholic Beverage Industry

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) and APEDA will host AlcoBev India 2025 on April 23. The event will address themes like taxation reforms and global competitiveness while aiming to boost exports to USD 1 billion. It will gather industry leaders to discuss challenges and innovations.

In a move poised to redefine India's alcoholic beverage industry, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is set to host AlcoBev India 2025 on April 23.

The landmark event will delve into pivotal issues such as taxation reforms, progressive policies for revenue enhancement, industry advancement, premiumisation, and global competitiveness. These discussions aim to align with APEDA's ambitious target of propelling exports to USD 1 billion in the coming years.

According to CIABC Director General Mr. Anant S Iyer, AlcoBev India 2025 marks a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to unite industry leaders, policymakers, and key stakeholders to foster constructive dialogues, spark innovation, and tackle critical challenges confronting the sector.

