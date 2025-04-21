Left Menu

Israir Takes Flight: U.S. Approval for New Route

The U.S. Transportation Department has granted Israir a temporary permit to operate flights between Tel Aviv and New York. This two-year permit allows the airline to work on compliance with FAA and TSA regulations, with expectations of final approval by June. Israir will use Airbus A330 aircraft.

Israir Takes Flight: U.S. Approval for New Route
The U.S. Transportation Department has granted a significant approval for Israir, an Israeli airline, enabling it to operate flights to the United States. This development was confirmed in a recent order issued late Friday.

Under this temporary two-year permit, Israir is positioned to demonstrate its adherence to regulatory requirements set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration. The airline anticipates securing a final approval by June.

In preparation for this expanded service, Israir plans to deploy its fleet of Airbus A330 aircraft on the popular Tel Aviv–New York route, aiming to connect passengers across the continents.

