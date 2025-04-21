Left Menu

Market Mayhem: Trade Tensions and Fed Criticism Shake US Stocks

US stocks plummeted as concerns over President Trump's trade policies and his criticism of the Federal Reserve spooked investors. The S&P 500 dropped 2.6%, the Dow Jones plunged by 1,000 points, and the Nasdaq fell 2.9%. The US dollar's value also decreased as market retreat intensified.

US stock markets experienced a sharp downturn as President Trump's ongoing trade disputes and his vocal disapproval of the Federal Reserve unsettled investors. The S&P 500 saw a 2.6% decline, dipping 16% since its peak two months prior. The Dow Jones dropped by 1,000 points, while the Nasdaq suffered a 2.9% fall.

The downward trend was exacerbated by the performance of Big Tech stocks, which led the decline ahead of anticipated earnings reports from major companies like Tesla. The market instability also affected the US dollar's value, which saw a significant decrease amid a broader exit from US financial markets.

Adding to the concerns, the yield on the 10-year Treasury temporarily surpassed 4.40% before backing down, reflecting growing investor unease. The ongoing dynamics underscore the volatility and apprehension prevalent in global markets today.

