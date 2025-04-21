Market Mayhem: Trade Tensions and Fed Criticism Shake US Stocks

US stock markets experienced a sharp downturn as President Trump's ongoing trade disputes and his vocal disapproval of the Federal Reserve unsettled investors. The S&P 500 saw a 2.6% decline, dipping 16% since its peak two months prior. The Dow Jones dropped by 1,000 points, while the Nasdaq suffered a 2.9% fall.

The downward trend was exacerbated by the performance of Big Tech stocks, which led the decline ahead of anticipated earnings reports from major companies like Tesla. The market instability also affected the US dollar's value, which saw a significant decrease amid a broader exit from US financial markets.

Adding to the concerns, the yield on the 10-year Treasury temporarily surpassed 4.40% before backing down, reflecting growing investor unease. The ongoing dynamics underscore the volatility and apprehension prevalent in global markets today.

(With inputs from agencies.)