Left Menu

Buddha Air's Comeback: Resuming Kathmandu-Kolkata Route

Buddha Air plans to resume flights between Kathmandu and Kolkata after a six-year hiatus. The airline, which plans four weekly flights, sees commercial potential following Air India's withdrawal from the route. Buddha Air aims to expand into other Indian cities to boost trade and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:14 IST
Buddha Air's Comeback: Resuming Kathmandu-Kolkata Route
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Buddha Air, Nepal's premier private carrier, is poised to restart flights between Kathmandu and Kolkata after a six-year break. This strategic move follows the withdrawal of Air India from the route, opening avenues for increased commercial gain.

'Namaste Kolkata! The wait is almost over...stay tuned!' declared Buddha Air in a social media announcement, teasing its imminent return to the Indian city by mid-July, according to local news outlets.

Rupesh Shrestha, Sales and Marketing Director, emphasized the strategic decision: 'With Air India's exit, we see a commercial opportunity and have decided to resume operations.' The airline intends to run four weekly flights, matching the previous frequency of Air India, alongside exploring new destinations like Guwahati and Lucknow to bolster bilateral trade and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025