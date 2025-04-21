Buddha Air's Comeback: Resuming Kathmandu-Kolkata Route

Buddha Air, Nepal's premier private carrier, is poised to restart flights between Kathmandu and Kolkata after a six-year break. This strategic move follows the withdrawal of Air India from the route, opening avenues for increased commercial gain.

'Namaste Kolkata! The wait is almost over...stay tuned!' declared Buddha Air in a social media announcement, teasing its imminent return to the Indian city by mid-July, according to local news outlets.

Rupesh Shrestha, Sales and Marketing Director, emphasized the strategic decision: 'With Air India's exit, we see a commercial opportunity and have decided to resume operations.' The airline intends to run four weekly flights, matching the previous frequency of Air India, alongside exploring new destinations like Guwahati and Lucknow to bolster bilateral trade and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)