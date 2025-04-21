Salboni Industrial Park: JSW Group's Vision to Attract Asian Giants

The JSW Group announced plans on Monday to attract Japanese and Korean companies to their new industrial park in Salboni, West Bengal. The announcement came during a foundation stone ceremony for a 1600-MW power plant and an industrial park, presided over by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal highlighted the potential of the 2,000-acre park, which aims to host companies from sectors like electronics, chemicals, and electrical goods. He emphasized the park's appeal to Asian firms seeking relocation options due to tariff disputes between the US and China.

Jindal outlined plans for the park to offer industries plug-and-play facilities along with discounted utilities and strong transport links. JSW Group's power arm is investing Rs 16,000 crore in the power project, promising over 2,000 job opportunities. The company's vision is to create a model industrial hub in India.

