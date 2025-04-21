Delhi's Electrifying Leap: Transforming Public Transport with E-Buses

Delhi's transport department is on a mission to revolutionize public transport by incorporating electric buses into its current fleet. An official confirmed that 2,080 e-buses will join the fleet this year to replace the ageing vehicles being phased out. The move aims to align with sustainability goals and provide eco-friendly commuting options for the city's residents.

The initiative will be rolled out in two phases, with 1,040 buses to be procured under the National Electric Bus Programme and an equal number through the PM E-DRIVE scheme. These schemes, funded by the Central government, are designed to promote electric vehicles in major cities with populations exceeding 4 million.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted this initiative during her budget speech, emphasizing urban transport projects funded by the Centre. The city plans to have 5,500 buses by the end of the year and aims to double that number by 2026, significantly improving the public transport system. Currently, Delhi operates 2,152 electric buses, demonstrating a firm commitment to sustainable urban transport solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)