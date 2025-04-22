Left Menu

Gold Prices Hit Historic Peak Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

Gold prices in India have soared past Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams, driven by global economic instability. Analysts predict any price correction will be short-lived, bolstered by central bank purchases and de-dollarisation. The enduring value of gold in uncertain times continues to attract investors seeking stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 11:07 IST
Gold Prices Hit Historic Peak Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices in India surged to an unprecedented level on Tuesday, exceeding Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams. Financial analysts anticipate a potential short-lived correction capped at 10 percent. This comes amid growing global economic instability, prompting investors to seek safety in gold, a traditional inflation hedge.

Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Council of India, noted that corrections following steep rallies in gold prices are typical but brief. 'A 10 percent correction is normal after a sharp rally,' Rokde told ANI. He highlighted a Goldman Sachs forecast predicting gold could reach USD 4,000 per ounce, driven by de-dollarisation and central banks increasing their gold reserves amid the prevalent global economic uncertainty.

The ongoing trade conflict between China and the U.S. has significantly contributed to this gold price surge, according to Rokde. Citing China's insurance sector's substantial gold investments, he explained that corrections typically align with 10 percent of the gold's price during any rally phase. Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank lauded gold's performance, emphasizing its value as recognized by Indian households over generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025