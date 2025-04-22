Left Menu

FTSE 100 Rises as BoE's Tariffs Remarks Lift Investor Spirits

Britain's FTSE 100 climbed on Tuesday, buoyed by a Bank of England policymaker's comments suggesting cheaper imports could follow U.S. tariffs. While the blue-chip index advanced, European markets dipped after U.S. asset selloffs. Rising gold prices and consumer staples further boosted the FTSE 100's performance.

Updated: 22-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:04 IST
The FTSE 100 experienced gains on Tuesday, distinguishing itself among global markets, thanks to a Bank of England official's remarks about the positive effects of U.S. tariffs on the UK economy.

BoE's Megan Greene suggested Britain's reluctance to impose reciprocal tariffs could invite cheaper imports, uplifting investor confidence and the FTSE 100. While the FTSE 100 increased by 0.3%, the European STOXX 600 saw a decline amid U.S. market selloffs.

UK's consumer staples and precious metal miners contributed to the index's rise, with gold prices reaching new peaks. In contrast, DCC faced losses after announcing the sale of its healthcare sector. This comes as British leaders negotiate trade terms with the U.S. amid recent tariff impositions.

