US-India Partnership: A Vision for Trade and Defense

US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday emphasized the importance of India granting greater access to its markets, while purchasing more American energy and defense equipment, as part of a broader vision to enhance ties between the two nations.

Addressing an audience at a local event, Vance highlighted the potential for collaboration between the US and India across various sectors, such as high technology, defense, trade, and energy. Both countries are working towards a bilateral trade pact based on mutual priorities, he added.

Outlining the pivotal role of US-India relations in shaping the 21st century, Vance called for trade relations rooted in fairness, aligning with President Donald Trump's trade and tariff policies. He praised the close defense relationship between the countries and assured shared efforts to create advanced military platforms. Vance directly praised India's Prime Minister Modi, noting his impressive approval ratings.

