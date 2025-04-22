Plastics for Change Wins ₹10 Cr in DPIIT–Stride Bharat Startup Challenge

In a major recognition of innovation in sustainability and circular economy, Buoyancy Plastics for Change Recycling Private Limited emerged as the winner of the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge 2025. The challenge was jointly launched by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Startup India, and Stride Ventures, with the aim of celebrating and supporting transformative homegrown startups across India.

The Bharat Startup Grand Challenge 2025 drew an impressive 120+ applications from 22 states over the span of just 30 days. Startups from various cutting-edge sectors—sustainability, fintech, and e-mobility—vied for the top spot. Ultimately, Plastics for Change, a Mangaluru-based enterprise, was selected as the winner based on its pioneering efforts to create a socially impactful and environmentally sustainable plastic recycling model.

A Vision for Ethical and Sustainable Plastics Recycling

Founded in 2015, Plastics for Change operates at the intersection of environmental sustainability and social empowerment. The startup has been instrumental in building a Fair Trade-verified plastic recycling supply chain that connects informal waste collectors to formal economic structures. By doing so, it not only boosts recycling rates but also improves the livelihoods of underserved communities engaged in waste collection.

The company sources and processes post-consumer plastic waste to produce high-quality recycled materials, including:

rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate)

rHDPE (recycled high-density polyethylene)

rPP (recycled polypropylene)

With a current collection capacity of over 20,000 tonnes, Plastics for Change is setting new benchmarks in ethical sourcing, traceability, and environmental impact. Its transparent sourcing model is backed by mobile technology, ensuring that every stakeholder in the supply chain is treated fairly and compensated equitably.

Stride Ventures’ ₹10 Cr Investment to Power Next-Phase Growth

This year’s edition of the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge was especially notable as Stride Ventures hosted the competition for the first time. Stride, recognized as India’s largest venture debt fund, has supported over 170 startups with more than $1 billion in cumulative funding over the last five years. The fund has recently expanded internationally to Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and London, signaling its ambition to support Indian innovation on a global stage.

As part of the Challenge’s top prize, Stride Ventures has announced a potential investment of up to ₹10 Crore in Plastics for Change, contingent upon due diligence. In addition to capital infusion, the startup will receive:

Access to Stride’s extensive startup ecosystem

Mentorship and strategic guidance

Opportunities for market access and global expansion

Empowering Indian Startups to Lead Global Change

Earlier this year, Stride Ventures also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DPIIT to offer comprehensive support—spanning funding, networking, mentoring, and global scaling opportunities—to emerging Indian startups. This collaboration is part of a broader vision to elevate India's startup ecosystem to new global heights.

With this landmark win, Plastics for Change is expected to further accelerate its operations, deepen its footprint in India’s recycling and sustainability landscape, and pioneer scalable models for inclusive economic development through environmental action.

A Milestone for India's Startup Ecosystem

The Bharat Startup Grand Challenge 2025 is a significant step toward recognizing startups that are not only technologically innovative but also socially impactful. By backing high-potential ventures like Plastics for Change, initiatives like this underscore the Indian government’s commitment to nurturing a startup ecosystem that is both future-facing and globally competitive.

As Plastics for Change gears up for its next phase of growth, all eyes are on how this model can be replicated and scaled across India—and possibly the world—as a blueprint for circular economy success.