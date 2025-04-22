Left Menu

Revamp Your Home with Blockbuster EMI Days: A Bajaj Finserv Extravaganza

Bajaj Finserv presents 'Blockbuster EMI Days,' offering discounts up to 55% on home appliances like TVs, ACs, and refrigerators, with easy EMI and cashback options, from April 7th to May 31st. This initiative allows consumers to upgrade their home appliances without financial strain, enhancing daily living comfort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:30 IST
Bajaj Finserv has unveiled its latest consumer offering, 'Blockbuster EMI Days,' a campaign poised to redefine home appliance purchases. Running from April 7th to May 31st, this event makes premium TV, AC, and refrigerator upgrades affordable through hefty discounts, enticing cashback offers, and convenient Easy EMI plans.

This limited-period sale features top electronics brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, Voltas, Daikin, and Whirlpool, among others, offering up to 55% off on selected item purchases. Bajaj Finserv simplifies the financial load by providing zero down payment options and flexible repayment tenures, making home enhancements a feasible reality for consumers.

With Bajaj Finance Ltd. supporting this initiative, consumers can further explore the varied financial services it offers. The company continues to excel as a leading NBFC in India, ensuring that high-value purchases remain within reach for millions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

