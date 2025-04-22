Forging Economic Ties: The India-US Trade Partnership
A proposed trade pact between India and the USA aims to open markets for American goods, offering new opportunities for workers in both nations. The USTR underlined a lack of reciprocity and applauded India's collaborative approach. Key issues include tariffs and regulatory barriers.
- Country:
- India
The United States and India are working on a proposed trade pact intended to open new markets for American goods, creating significant opportunities for workers, entrepreneurs, and farmers in both countries, according to the US Trade Representative (USTR).
During ongoing negotiations, Jamieson Greer, a representative of USTR, noted a substantial lack of reciprocity in existing trade relations with India. The discussions, endorsed by US Vice President J D Vance and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are focused on achieving balanced trade ties.
The two nations aim to draft the initial phase of the pact by fall 2024, finalizing a roadmap for Bilateral Trade Agreement talks and addressing concerns such as high tariffs, technical trade barriers, and regulatory issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- trade pact
- India
- US
- markets
- opportunities
- USTR
- agreements
- tariffs
- bilateral
- reciprocity
ALSO READ
Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future
Denny Breaks Barriers: Australian Discus Thrower Makes History
Promoting Equal Opportunities: Advancing Disability Inclusion in Global Labour Markets
Industry Leaders Demand Fair Noise Reduction Measures Amid Schiphol Flight Caps
Noah Lolesio's Strategic Shift: The Japan Move That Shook Australian Rugby