Forging Economic Ties: The India-US Trade Partnership

The United States and India are working on a proposed trade pact intended to open new markets for American goods, creating significant opportunities for workers, entrepreneurs, and farmers in both countries, according to the US Trade Representative (USTR).

During ongoing negotiations, Jamieson Greer, a representative of USTR, noted a substantial lack of reciprocity in existing trade relations with India. The discussions, endorsed by US Vice President J D Vance and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are focused on achieving balanced trade ties.

The two nations aim to draft the initial phase of the pact by fall 2024, finalizing a roadmap for Bilateral Trade Agreement talks and addressing concerns such as high tariffs, technical trade barriers, and regulatory issues.

