Forging Economic Ties: The India-US Trade Partnership

A proposed trade pact between India and the USA aims to open markets for American goods, offering new opportunities for workers in both nations. The USTR underlined a lack of reciprocity and applauded India's collaborative approach. Key issues include tariffs and regulatory barriers.

Updated: 22-04-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

The United States and India are working on a proposed trade pact intended to open new markets for American goods, creating significant opportunities for workers, entrepreneurs, and farmers in both countries, according to the US Trade Representative (USTR).

During ongoing negotiations, Jamieson Greer, a representative of USTR, noted a substantial lack of reciprocity in existing trade relations with India. The discussions, endorsed by US Vice President J D Vance and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are focused on achieving balanced trade ties.

The two nations aim to draft the initial phase of the pact by fall 2024, finalizing a roadmap for Bilateral Trade Agreement talks and addressing concerns such as high tariffs, technical trade barriers, and regulatory issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

