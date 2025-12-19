India Sets Sights on Dominating Global MICE Industry with New Bureaus
The Ministry of Tourism plans to create autonomous city-level convention promotion bureaus in partnership with stakeholders by 2026 to enhance India's MICE tourism sector. These bureaus aim to place several Indian cities on the global MICE map by improving capabilities, leveraging technology, and adopting a PPP model.
The Ministry of Tourism unveiled its initiative, set to launch in 2026, to establish autonomous, city-level convention promotion bureaus in collaboration with stakeholders. The goal is to transform numerous Indian cities into globally competitive MICE destinations.
While a detailed blueprint is pending, the plans involve setting up these promotional bureaus on a public-private partnership basis, initially targeting state capitals and secondary cities across India. These efforts aim to enhance smaller cities' capacities to host significant international events.
Advancements in technology are crucial, with the Ministry advocating for the integration of advanced computing and digital transformation solutions within the MICE sector. This strategic move is projected to double India's global MICE market share in the next five years and position the country as a 'future-ready' event destination.
