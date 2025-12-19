Odisha: Gateway to India’s Industrial Renaissance

Odisha is positioning itself as India's industrial growth engine, with Rs 67,000 crore worth of investment intents secured at a two-day investor meet in Hyderabad. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi addressed industry leaders, emphasizing Odisha's role in fostering long-term partnerships.

The event attracted significant attention from diverse sectors, including pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and electronics. Thirteen MoUs were signed, representing Rs 27,650 crore in investment potential, with promises of roughly 15,905 jobs.

Odisha's strategic advantages, such as its vast coastline and expanding industrial corridors, make it a critical player in the national vision 'Purvodaya'. The state's fiscal discipline and governance model continue to draw industry leaders' confidence, ensuring a bright investment future.

(With inputs from agencies.)