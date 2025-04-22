Powering Africa’s Future: Strategies to Transform Energy Landscape

As Africa enters a pivotal era of growth marked by surging electricity demand, its power sector stands at a transformative crossroads. Driven by a combination of population growth, urbanization, and industrial expansion, the continent faces both a daunting challenge and a remarkable opportunity: how to expand electricity access to over 600 million people currently living without it, while embracing a sustainable, reliable, and scalable energy future.

At the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 forum, set to take place May 13–14, 2025 in Paris, global energy leaders will convene to explore just that. A high-profile panel titled “Revolutionizing Power Generation in Africa” will offer critical insights into how a diversified, blended energy approach can catalyze Africa’s electrification agenda and unlock long-term economic growth.

A Platform for Visionary Dialogue

IAE 2025 is an exclusive investment forum hosted by Energy Capital & Power, designed to foster partnerships between African energy stakeholders and international financiers, project developers, and policymakers. Over two days, participants will engage in focused discussions and high-impact networking to accelerate energy investment across the continent.

The power generation panel will be moderated by Paul Hickin, Chief Economist & Editor-in-Chief at Petroleum Economist, and will feature an esteemed lineup:

Jerome Bertheau, Executive Vice President of Global Projects at BW Energy

Christoffer Ek, Director of Decarbonization Services at Wärtsilä Energy

Silvia Macri, Director at S&P Global Commodity Insights

Their conversation will spotlight how Africa can integrate renewable and conventional energy sources—alongside innovative storage and grid technologies—to drive sustainable electrification at scale.

Balancing the Energy Mix: Gas, Renewables & Storage

Despite growing investments in renewables, such as solar PV and wind, Africa’s reliance on fossil fuels—particularly gas—remains pivotal to meet base load demand and stabilize the grid. The panel will emphasize a balanced, flexible energy mix that leverages both clean and conventional technologies to ensure grid resilience and accessibility.

One standout example is BW Energy’s Kudu gas-to-power project in Namibia, poised to deliver up to 885 MW of electricity using natural gas from the offshore Kudu field. This project exemplifies the role of gas in ensuring national energy security while contributing to regional power integration across Southern Africa.

Similarly, Senegal’s Sandiara gas-to-power plant and Angola’s Soyo II combined-cycle facility showcase how African nations are actively converting underutilized gas reserves into essential infrastructure for economic growth.

The Rise of Hybrid and Modular Energy Solutions

A key theme of the session will be the deployment of hybrid and modular energy systems, particularly in mining, manufacturing, and rural electrification. Companies like Wärtsilä Energy are spearheading this shift, with impactful projects including:

A 17 MW thermal plant in Senegal supporting local industry

A 50 MW captive power plant in Nigeria, providing reliable electricity for manufacturing

Operations & maintenance (O&M) contracts in Zambia and Madagascar

Maintenance services for thermal plants across Morocco

These modular systems are not only cost-effective and quick to deploy, but also easily adaptable to incorporate renewables and storage—making them ideal for Africa’s remote and fast-growing communities.

Toward Inclusive and Scalable Electrification

Africa’s energy transition is not just a technical endeavor—it is a socioeconomic imperative. The IAE 2025 panel will address the importance of inclusive and scalable electrification strategies that serve all populations, especially underserved rural regions. This includes the deployment of off-grid and mini-grid solutions, which are increasingly seen as complementary to centralized power infrastructure.

Storage technologies, including battery energy storage systems (BESS), will also play a crucial role in balancing renewable generation and ensuring uninterrupted supply during peak demand or weather-related disruptions.

Building an Investable Energy Future

As governments and investors alike seek high-impact opportunities, the energy transition in Africa offers tremendous potential. Events like IAE 2025 are essential to catalyzing the capital, collaboration, and policy frameworks needed to make that transition a reality.

Whether through public-private partnerships, regulatory reform, or innovative financing models, Africa’s energy future will require bold leadership, regional cooperation, and technological innovation. The “Revolutionizing Power Generation in Africa” session is poised to set the tone for how stakeholders can work together to power a new era of prosperity for the continent.

