Left Menu

IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast Amid Rising Trade Tensions

The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its global economic growth forecasts, citing U.S. tariffs at historic highs and increasing trade tensions. The global growth rate for 2025 and 2026 has been reduced, with significant impacts expected on major economies including the U.S., China, and the Eurozone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:39 IST
IMF Cuts Global Growth Forecast Amid Rising Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has significantly revised its growth projections for the global economy, citing escalating trade tensions and the imposition of U.S. tariffs that are at 100-year highs. Projections for the U.S., China, and other major economies have been slashed as part of a broader downturn.

In an urgent update to its World Economic Outlook, prepared in the wake of President Donald Trump's announcement of universal tariffs, the IMF adjusted its growth expectation to 2.8% for 2025 and 3% for 2026. Inflation is also expected to rise, particularly in advanced economies like the U.S.

IMF's chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, emphasized the significance of trade tensions and uncertainty, warning of tightened financial conditions and lower growth across major regions. He underscored the need for policy stability to restore orderliness and predictability to the global trading system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025