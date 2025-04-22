Jewellery Stocks Soar Amid Gold Price Surge

In an exciting development for investors, jewellery stocks witnessed a significant rise on Tuesday. Notably, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) saw shares shoot up by 6.12%, following a dramatic surge in gold prices. The precious metal has crossed the Rs 1 lakh threshold for 10 grams in the national capital.

The increase in stock prices was mirrored by other jewellery brands. Sky Gold shares climbed 4.92%, Senco Gold rose 3.37%, and Thangamayil Jewellery increased by 1.47%. Alongside, Rajesh Exports, PC Jeweller, and Titan also saw gains on the BSE, as gold prices spiked by Rs 1,800.

This upward movement is attributed to heightened local buying activity, spurred by traditional gold-buying festivals like Akshaya Tritiya, and amplified by macroeconomic uncertainties, as noted by experts including Manav Modi, a Senior Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

