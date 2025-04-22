Mexican President Challenges IMF's Economic Predictions

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum publicly challenged the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) economic outlook for Mexico, which predicts a contraction in the country's economy this year.

Speaking at her regular morning press conference, Sheinbaum expressed skepticism about the data underpinning the IMF forecast, emphasizing that Mexico's finance ministry relies on its own models that suggest different outcomes.

The IMF's World Economic Outlook anticipates a 0.3% economic contraction for 2025, a significant reversal from its January prediction of 1.4% growth. However, Sheinbaum highlighted a draft budget from the finance ministry projecting a growth rate between 1.5% and 2.3% this year, more optimistic than other forecasts.

