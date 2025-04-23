Air India Steps Up Amid Srinagar Tragedy
In response to a tragic incident in Kashmir's Pahalgam town, where a terrorist attack claimed the lives of 26 tourists, Air India has announced two extra flights departing from Srinagar on Wednesday. These flights aim to assist those affected by offering additional travel options to Delhi and Mumbai.
The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has engaged with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to expedite the repatriation of the deceased, of whom many were from Maharashtra. The Ministry has pledged to make the necessary arrangements for the swift return of their mortal remains.
Air India continues to extend support by providing complimentary rescheduling and full refunds for passengers whose travel plans are influenced, enabling them to adjust their itineraries for flights from Srinagar through the end of April.
