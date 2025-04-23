Left Menu

Air India Steps Up Amid Srinagar Tragedy

Following a tragic attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam town that left 26 tourists dead, Air India announced additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister contacted the Civil Aviation Minister for expedited transportation of the deceased. Complimentary rescheduling and refunds are offered to affected passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:41 IST
In response to a tragic incident in Kashmir's Pahalgam town, where a terrorist attack claimed the lives of 26 tourists, Air India has announced two extra flights departing from Srinagar on Wednesday. These flights aim to assist those affected by offering additional travel options to Delhi and Mumbai.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has engaged with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to expedite the repatriation of the deceased, of whom many were from Maharashtra. The Ministry has pledged to make the necessary arrangements for the swift return of their mortal remains.

Air India continues to extend support by providing complimentary rescheduling and full refunds for passengers whose travel plans are influenced, enabling them to adjust their itineraries for flights from Srinagar through the end of April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

