U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Earnings and Trade De-escalation Hopes

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks soared as investors were encouraged by a series of favorable quarterly earnings reports and indications of easing U.S.-China trade tensions. This broad rally lifted all three major U.S. indices by more than 2%, overriding President Trump's increased criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who remains a stabilizing figure for the market.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari emphasized the importance of the Fed's independence for positive economic outcomes amid ongoing tariff disputes. The S&P 500, still recovering from tariff disputes, is 14.4% below its record high from February 19.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about de-escalating trade tensions with China despite challenging negotiations. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund has cut its U.S. economic growth forecast for 2025 due to tariff impact, as analysts revise S&P 500 earnings growth expectations to 8.1% for Q1 2023.

