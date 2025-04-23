Revolutionizing Tax Payments: India's e-Pay Tax Portal Unveiled

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced the launch of the 'e-Pay Tax' feature on the official Income Tax Department portal. This new initiative aims to streamline tax payments by allowing taxpayers to complete transactions online without the hassle of long bank queues or extensive form-filling processes.

This innovation permits taxpayers to pay taxes without logging into the system, eliminating the need for usernames and passwords. By visiting the official e-filing website, users can access the 'e-Pay Tax' option, where they must authenticate their identity using their Permanent Account Number (PAN) and mobile number, following which an OTP will be sent for verification.

After selecting the relevant tax type and entering payment details, taxpayers can proceed to finalize their transactions instantly. The system provides immediate confirmation via SMS and email, along with a downloadable payment receipt. This feature marks a significant shift in governmental engagement with citizens, promoting timely compliance by simplifying the payment process for individuals and small businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)