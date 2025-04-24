Smart classrooms and IT training fuel youth employment in the Caribbean

A regional digital transformation initiative is reshaping the employment landscape across the Caribbean, opening doors for thousands of young people and entrepreneurs by tackling deep-rooted connectivity and skill gaps.

The World Bank Group’s recent report, “Jobs Outcomes Story: The Caribbean Connection—Building Digital Jobs in the Caribbean Bit by Bit,” outlines how coordinated investments in broadband infrastructure, IT training, and innovation ecosystems are positioning the region for sustainable digital growth. Through two flagship programs - CARCIP (2012–2023) and CARDTP (2020–2026) - the Caribbean is now seeing measurable gains in internet access, employment rates, female participation, and digital entrepreneurship.

What challenges hindered digital job creation in the Caribbean?

For much of the last decade, outdated infrastructure and lagging digital education left Caribbean economies at a disadvantage. Reliance on legacy copper networks drove up broadband prices and reduced competitiveness in key industries like tourism. Schools lacked sufficient internet capacity, and few public institutions prioritized digital skills as a core component of education. This constrained not just students, but also youth and women seeking modern employment or entrepreneurship pathways. The underdevelopment of IT/ITES sectors further compounded the problem, limiting the region’s appeal to global investors in digital services.

COVID-19 underscored the urgency for change. The pandemic forced a pivot to remote learning and digital platforms, revealing just how vulnerable underserved communities were to technological exclusion. In response, the Caribbean’s governments, backed by the World Bank Group, embarked on a mission to upgrade digital infrastructure and foster job-ready skills, especially for marginalized populations.

What impact have regional programs had on broadband, skills, and employment?

The scale of transformation has been substantial. High-speed internet coverage in the Caribbean jumped from 30% in 2012 to over 75% by 2024. In Saint Lucia, connectivity levels now exceed 78%, and monthly data costs have dropped from $3.50 to $2.23. More than 70,000 people gained internet access by 2021, with thousands more benefiting from improved services.

In parallel, over 11,000 individuals completed IT/ITES certifications across the region, with employment rates for graduates reaching up to 65%. Many participants experienced salary increases of nearly 19%, contributing to the creation of approximately 5,000 new ICT jobs. These outcomes are supported by investments in smart classrooms, St. Lucia alone boasts 20 digital classrooms serving 4,500 students, and teacher training programs that align with globally recognized digital certification pathways for learners aged 11–17.

Entrepreneurship has also flourished. More than 250 businesses received consulting or equipment support, and nine innovation hubs helped launch 63 digital products and prototypes. In Nicaragua, joint public-private investments of $45 million fueled ICT export growth from 11.2% to 21.8% of total exports. Women now make up more than half of all new broadband adopters, signaling a shift toward more inclusive economic participation.

These numbers reflect not just infrastructure expansion but also the rise of a regional ecosystem that integrates digital training, business incubation, and connectivity to stimulate job creation and economic diversification.

What strategies and lessons are guiding future digital development?

The Caribbean’s digital transition has been rooted in strong public-private partnerships and a regionally coordinated approach. Governments leveraged joint procurement strategies to drive down broadband costs and guarantee high-quality service across multiple islands. Infrastructure investments were paired with internationally recognized ICT training programs to ensure that digital access translated into real employment outcomes. Business support mechanisms, like innovation centers and seed grants, helped translate technical skills into marketable products.

Several key lessons emerged. First, regional collaboration generated economies of scale, enabling broader access and better pricing. Second, aligning training with market demands—in areas like tourism and software development—improved job placement outcomes. Third, inclusive program design, targeting women, youth, and marginalized communities, ensured equitable participation in the digital economy.

Smart policy design also emphasized resilience. Infrastructure was built to withstand the Caribbean’s frequent natural disasters, and projects like CARDTP include provisions for cyber legislation, digital identity frameworks, and secure public services. These forward-looking measures aim to embed digital capacity into the region’s social and economic DNA, reducing future vulnerabilities.

The Caribbean’s governments, with continued World Bank support, are now doubling down on this progress. Ongoing CARDTP efforts aim to expand teacher training, digitize public services, enhance citizen platforms, and update digital laws to support innovation and financial inclusion. The ultimate goal is a digitally empowered generation prepared for global opportunities and anchored by sustainable, locally-driven growth.