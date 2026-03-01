Sri Lankan Police Warn Against Fuel Hoarding Amidst Middle East Tensions

Sri Lanka's police have issued a stern warning to citizens against hoarding fuel, amidst growing instability in West Asia. The alert comes despite assurances from the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) of sufficient fuel reserves and no need for panic buying.

Large lines were seen at fuel stations mere hours after news of recent US-Israeli military actions against Iran emerged. Authorities have activated measures to prevent individuals from stockpiling fuel in cans and barrels, vowing legal consequences for illegal resale activities.

Experts remain concerned about potential disruptions to the global oil market if tensions affect the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)