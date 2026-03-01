Left Menu

Sri Lankan Police Warn Against Fuel Hoarding Amidst Middle East Tensions

The Sri Lanka police have cautioned the public against hoarding fuel, despite assurances of ample supplies by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation. This warning comes amid panic buying spurred by recent US-Israeli military actions against Iran, raising concerns over oil market stability if tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:23 IST
Sri Lankan Police Warn Against Fuel Hoarding Amidst Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's police have issued a stern warning to citizens against hoarding fuel, amidst growing instability in West Asia. The alert comes despite assurances from the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) of sufficient fuel reserves and no need for panic buying.

Large lines were seen at fuel stations mere hours after news of recent US-Israeli military actions against Iran emerged. Authorities have activated measures to prevent individuals from stockpiling fuel in cans and barrels, vowing legal consequences for illegal resale activities.

Experts remain concerned about potential disruptions to the global oil market if tensions affect the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Exams: Kerala's 'KITE-QTrack' App for Transparent Testing

Revolutionizing Exams: Kerala's 'KITE-QTrack' App for Transparent Testing

 India
2
PM Modi Rallies Against DMK: Corruption, Dynasty Politics and Tamil Pride

PM Modi Rallies Against DMK: Corruption, Dynasty Politics and Tamil Pride

 India
3
Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil

Tensions Rise: Oil Tanker Attack off Oman Amidst Middle East Turmoil

 India
4
Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

Sports and Travel Crippled Amid Middle East Tensions

 Qatar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026