Sri Lankan Police Warn Against Fuel Hoarding Amidst Middle East Tensions
The Sri Lanka police have cautioned the public against hoarding fuel, despite assurances of ample supplies by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation. This warning comes amid panic buying spurred by recent US-Israeli military actions against Iran, raising concerns over oil market stability if tensions escalate.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's police have issued a stern warning to citizens against hoarding fuel, amidst growing instability in West Asia. The alert comes despite assurances from the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) of sufficient fuel reserves and no need for panic buying.
Large lines were seen at fuel stations mere hours after news of recent US-Israeli military actions against Iran emerged. Authorities have activated measures to prevent individuals from stockpiling fuel in cans and barrels, vowing legal consequences for illegal resale activities.
Experts remain concerned about potential disruptions to the global oil market if tensions affect the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- fuel
- hoarding
- West Asia
- CPC
- US-Israel
- Iran
- Strait of Hormuz
- oil market
- panic buying
ALSO READ
Global Outrage: Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei's Assassination Sparks Global Condolences and Unrest
U.S. Service Members Suffer First Fatalities in Escalating Conflict with Iran
Trump's Military Strategy on Iran: 'Ahead of Schedule'
Iran Voices Willingness for De-escalation Amid Rising Tensions
Flight Cancellations Leave Passengers Stranded Amid US-Israel Tensions