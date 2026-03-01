Left Menu

Sky Dominance: A New Front in the Middle East Strife

Following the assassination of Iran's supreme leader, Israel launched new strikes on Tehran, seeking aerial dominance. Regional tensions soared, impacting global sectors like oil and shipping. Iran's temporary leadership takes power amid mourning and jubilation. The U.S. and Israel brace for further retaliation as global allies respond.

Updated: 01-03-2026 20:24 IST
Israel has launched an intense series of strikes on Tehran, declaring its intent to control the skies following the assassination of Iran's supreme leader. The coordinated U.S. and Israeli assaults have significantly impacted vital sectors such as oil, shipping, and aviation, as experts warn of further disruptions and rising energy costs.

Iran responded by forming an interim leadership council and launching retaliatory attacks, including targeting a U.S. aircraft carrier. The shockwaves of this escalation have already claimed lives in several Middle Eastern nations, with Israel continuing strategic strikes to weaken Iranian defenses.

As international leaders react, the situation grows increasingly fraught, with global trade routes in jeopardy. Amidst the turmoil, differing reactions persist within Iran, underscoring deep-seated divisions over the long-serving leader's unexpected death and the future direction of the Islamic Republic.

