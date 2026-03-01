Political Graffiti Sparks Clashes in Kolkata

A violent altercation erupted between supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in south Kolkata's Netaji Nagar on Sunday, stemming from tensions over graffiti deemed political in nature.

A BJP leader claimed their members were attacked while drawing graffiti, resulting in injuries. In response, TMC dismissed the allegations. A face-off occurred when BJP supporters went to lodge a complaint at the local police station, as TMC supporters also gathered.

Authorities swiftly intervened, dispersing the crowd to defuse the situation. Both parties have filed complaints, and a police inquiry is ongoing. No arrests have been made yet, but a significant police presence remains to ensure peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)