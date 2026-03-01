Delhi Court Extends Custody of LeT Operatives Amid Major Terror Plot Unveiling

A Delhi court on Sunday extended the judicial custody of eight operatives linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) after they were caught illegally entering India and forging identity documents. Their custody has been prolonged by 14 days following the completion of a prior seven-day period. The operatives, mostly Bangladeshi nationals, faced the court amidst heavy security.

On February 22, Delhi Police, in a significant counter-terrorism operation, dismantled the LeT module involved in a conspiracy to launch attacks within India. The group, reportedly supported by Pakistan's ISI and Bangladeshi terrorist organizations, was implicated in putting up 'pro-Pakistan' and 'pro-terror' posters in various locations in Delhi.

The module, coordinated by Shabir Ahmad Lone from Bangladesh, planned further attacks underscoring a broader terror network aimed at destabilizing India. Lone, previously arrested, now seeks to revive LeT networks by mobilizing sleeper cells. The operation was dismantled through strategic police raids in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.