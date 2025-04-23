Revolutionizing Rubber: Breaking New Ground with Indian Purified Skim Rubber™
The Rubber Research Institute of India has pioneered a novel process to extract high-quality rubber from skim latex, reducing processing time and minimizing environmental impact. This innovative method has been patented under the trademark Indian Purified Skim Rubber™ and offers significant advantages in cost and quality for rubber industries.
- Country:
- India
The Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII) has introduced a groundbreaking method to recover high-quality rubber from skim latex. This process not only reduces processing time to 24 hours but also minimizes environmental impact, positioning it as a robust alternative to traditional methods.
Traditionally, the recovery of rubber from skim latex involved a labor-intensive and environmentally detrimental process that produced low-quality results and caused operational challenges. The new approach developed by RRII utilizes a specific chemical treatment followed by acid coagulation, resulting in high-quality rubber lumps processed directly into skim crepe.
The patented product, branded as Indian Purified Skim Rubber™ (IPSR), has been transferred to the Federation of Latex Processors and is generating significant interest across the rubber industry for its superior quality and cost-effectiveness. This innovation represents a substantial advancement for India's rubber sector.
