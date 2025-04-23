Revolutionizing Rubber: Breaking New Ground with Indian Purified Skim Rubber™

The Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII) has introduced a groundbreaking method to recover high-quality rubber from skim latex. This process not only reduces processing time to 24 hours but also minimizes environmental impact, positioning it as a robust alternative to traditional methods.

Traditionally, the recovery of rubber from skim latex involved a labor-intensive and environmentally detrimental process that produced low-quality results and caused operational challenges. The new approach developed by RRII utilizes a specific chemical treatment followed by acid coagulation, resulting in high-quality rubber lumps processed directly into skim crepe.

The patented product, branded as Indian Purified Skim Rubber™ (IPSR), has been transferred to the Federation of Latex Processors and is generating significant interest across the rubber industry for its superior quality and cost-effectiveness. This innovation represents a substantial advancement for India's rubber sector.

