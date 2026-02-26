Left Menu

Hillary Clinton Denies Ties with Epstein: A Congressional Investigation Unfolds

Hillary Clinton testified to a congressional committee denying any association with Jeffrey Epstein, while the committee explores ties between Epstein and the Clintons. Chairman James Comer insists the investigation isn't partisan, and seeks accountability from both the Clintons and Epstein's associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:22 IST
During a closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton denied any association with the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Speaking to the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, Clinton stressed she had neither met Epstein nor engaged with his notorious activities.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, accused the committee of diverting attention from Donald Trump's connections to Epstein. She criticized the current administration for weakening efforts against international sex trafficking, raising concerns about political motives behind the probe.

Despite initial resistance, both Clintons agreed to testify, with Bill Clinton scheduled for Friday's session. Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer rebuffed allegations of partisanship, affirming the investigation's aim to uncover any relevant interactions the Clintons might have had with Epstein or his known associates, including Ghislaine Maxwell.

