Love's Dark Plots Unraveled: The Shocking Case of Sangita & Her Lover

Five individuals, including a woman and her lover, were arrested for orchestrating the murder of her husband. The plan was uncovered following a detailed police investigation, revealing a conspiracy fueled by an illicit affair and involving financial arrangements using stolen jewelry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman in an extramarital relationship has been implicated in a chilling murder case, along with her lover and three others, police disclosed Thursday. The victim's wife, her paramour, and their accomplices are accused of plotting and executing his murder near Gogauri village.

Following a tip-off, authorities from Baghray police station seized gold and silver jewelry and a motorcycle used in the crime. Shocking details emerged when Sangita, the victim's wife, was found complicit in the gruesome act, reportedly driven by her illicit relationship. Law enforcers traced a meticulous crime plan involving her illicit partner Sachin Yadav, who plotted the murder after tensions arose over the affair.

Allegedly, Sangita financed the plot with her jewelry, promising further payment after the murder's completion. Sachin enlisted the help of Nagesh Kumar Yadav and Tasleem. The tragic event unfolded on January 6, when the victim was attacked as he returned from work. The brutish violence led to his demise, with all suspects now in custody, according to police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

