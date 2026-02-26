Young Hearts Under Threat: A Call for Early Cardiac Screening

Doctors in Delhi have issued a warning about the increasing incidence of heart disease among young adults, underscoring the need for structured early cardiac screening and preventive evaluation. According to reports from Mahajan Imaging & Labs, there's been a substantial rise in diagnostic imaging aimed at detecting coronary issues at an early stage.

At a recent virtual conference, ''Young Hearts at Risk: The Case for Early Cardiac Screening,'' experts shared data showing a worrying increase in heart disease among younger populations in India. Statistics indicate that over 25% of heart attacks occur in individuals under the age of 40, with a significant portion of sudden cardiac arrests happening in people below 50.

Dr. Praveen Chandra of Medanta emphasized the importance of early risk stratification through non-invasive diagnostics, which can mitigate long-term damage. Similarly, Dr. Harsh Mahajan highlighted the increasing awareness around preventive measures and the advantages of pre-symptomatic detection. The integration of advanced diagnostics into routine healthcare is urged for individuals at high risk, to prevent catastrophic cardiac events.

