Left Menu

Young Hearts Under Threat: A Call for Early Cardiac Screening

Delhi doctors highlight a troubling rise in heart disease among young adults, advocating for early cardiac screening. With significant increases in diagnostic imaging, the call emphasizes prevention and pre-symptomatic detection, particularly in high-risk individuals, to combat this growing health issue in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:21 IST
Young Hearts Under Threat: A Call for Early Cardiac Screening
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Doctors in Delhi have issued a warning about the increasing incidence of heart disease among young adults, underscoring the need for structured early cardiac screening and preventive evaluation. According to reports from Mahajan Imaging & Labs, there's been a substantial rise in diagnostic imaging aimed at detecting coronary issues at an early stage.

At a recent virtual conference, ''Young Hearts at Risk: The Case for Early Cardiac Screening,'' experts shared data showing a worrying increase in heart disease among younger populations in India. Statistics indicate that over 25% of heart attacks occur in individuals under the age of 40, with a significant portion of sudden cardiac arrests happening in people below 50.

Dr. Praveen Chandra of Medanta emphasized the importance of early risk stratification through non-invasive diagnostics, which can mitigate long-term damage. Similarly, Dr. Harsh Mahajan highlighted the increasing awareness around preventive measures and the advantages of pre-symptomatic detection. The integration of advanced diagnostics into routine healthcare is urged for individuals at high risk, to prevent catastrophic cardiac events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Kansas Law Invalidates Transgender ID Changes

Controversial Kansas Law Invalidates Transgender ID Changes

 Global
2
CEC Engages Parties Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls: Calls for Fair Elections

CEC Engages Parties Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls: Calls for Fair Elections

 India
3
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

 Russia
4
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026