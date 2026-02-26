Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives Near Hirehalli
A tragic accident near Hirehalli Toll Plaza resulted in the loss of three lives when their car collided head-on with a truck. The victims were traveling towards Tiptur after a pilgrimage to Mantralaya. Authorities are investigating the incident, with details of the deceased being gathered.
In a tragic event, three individuals lost their lives on Thursday when the car they were in collided head-on with a truck at Challakere Taluk.
The accident occurred near the Hirehalli Toll Plaza as the group was traveling towards Tiptur post-pilgrimage to Mantralaya.
The collision's impact was severe, leaving the car mangled. Police confirmed an investigation is underway to gather more details about the deceased.
