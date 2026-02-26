Civic Officer Suspended Over Viral Cow Carcasses Incident

A civic health officer has been suspended after videos showing cow carcasses lying in the open at a trenching ground in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, went viral, causing public outrage.

The Municipal Corporation commissioner, Dalip Kumar, stated the neglect of directives for proper disposal through 'gau samadhi' led to this suspension. An investigation is ongoing with potential disciplinary actions on the horizon.

Meanwhile, local Congress workers staged protests, displaying banners against the BJP, adding a political dimension to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)