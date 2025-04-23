France Strengthens WTO Aid with EUR 1.9M Funding to Support LDCs

In a notable demonstration of its ongoing commitment to inclusive global trade, the Government of France has provided a second instalment of CHF 1.7 million (approximately EUR 1.9 million) to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to support technical assistance and capacity-building programmes targeting developing economies and least-developed countries (LDCs). This funding is part of a broader EUR 6 million initiative launched through an agreement signed in July 2024 between France and the WTO.

Three-Year Commitment to Inclusive Trade

France’s three-year financial commitment aims to reinforce three critical WTO-led initiatives: the French-Irish Mission Programme, the WTO Chairs Programme, and the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF). These programmes collectively empower government officials and academic institutions in developing and least-developed countries to better understand and implement global trade rules, thereby strengthening their participation in the multilateral trading system.

France’s WTO Ambassador, Emmanuelle Ivanov-Durand, emphasized the importance of technical assistance as a foundational element of the WTO's mandate. “Our support for technical assistance in the WTO is a concrete expression of our commitment to an inclusive multilateral system,” she stated. “Technical assistance increases the number of people who are able to participate in the multilateral trading system and ultimately reap its benefits.”

Programme Details and Funding Allocation

1. French-Irish Mission Programme (EUR 900,000 / CHF 870,000)

Jointly backed by France and Ireland, this programme finances the placement of officials from developing economies, LDCs, and observer states in Geneva-based permanent missions. This hands-on experience within the WTO environment enhances diplomatic and negotiation skills, deepens engagement in trade policy dialogues, and builds long-term institutional capacities.

2. WTO Chairs Programme (EUR 550,000 / CHF 530,000)

This initiative supports academic institutions in developing and least-developed countries in developing their expertise in international trade. The funding facilitates research, curriculum development, and outreach projects that feed directly into national trade policy-making and strengthen academic contribution to trade discourse. It is a key tool in embedding trade knowledge within local institutions.

3. Standards and Trade Development Facility (EUR 500,000 / CHF 480,000)

This component focuses on helping beneficiary countries meet international standards in food safety, animal health, and plant health, all crucial for participating in international trade. The STDF funding also supports the rollout of its latest 2025–2030 strategy, which aims to elevate sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) capacity in these economies to enhance their market access and trade competitiveness.

WTO Welcomes France’s Continued Support

WTO Deputy Director-General Zhang welcomed the renewed contribution, citing its relevance in a fast-evolving trade environment. “Given the pace of changes we are experiencing in trade, the value of technical assistance is more important than ever. With France’s targeted support, these programmes continue to make significant contributions to developing economies by providing hands-on experience at the WTO, facilitating practical projects and establishing sustainable systems to help government officials tackle complex new areas with the help of academia,” he said.

France’s Longstanding Support for Global Trade Equity

France has been a consistent donor to WTO trust funds, having contributed over EUR 34 million (CHF 33 million) over the past two decades. This enduring support underscores France's role as a strong advocate for inclusive and rules-based international trade systems.

In an era of rising global economic uncertainty and mounting resource challenges, France’s renewed contribution provides a timely boost to multilateral cooperation and underlines the importance of technical capacity in promoting equitable global trade participation.