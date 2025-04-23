Left Menu

India's Retail Credit Soars: Unleashing Growth Potential Through Digitalization

India's retail credit has seen a surge from 9% of GDP in 2013-14 to 18% in 2024-25, driven by private banks and digital innovations. Despite stable bank credit levels, retail credit presents immense growth opportunities with advancements in technology and a rising middle class, according to Motilal Oswal's report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:54 IST
India's Retail Credit Soars: Unleashing Growth Potential Through Digitalization
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Retail credit in India has doubled to 18 percent of the GDP in 2024-25, marking a significant rise from 9 percent in 2013-14, as reported by Motilal Oswal. In comparison, bank credit to GDP has remained stable at 55 percent over the past decade, reflecting a shift in financial dynamics.

As banks rapidly expand their retail loan books, the sector shows huge untapped potential driven by private banking, digitalization, fintech platforms, and regulatory efforts for financial inclusion. The brokerage report highlights the significant expansion in consumer lending propelled by rising disposable incomes and technological advancements.

Despite notable gains, India's retail credit penetration lags behind global standards, foreshadowing substantial growth prospects, especially with an expanding middle class. Essential innovations, including AI-driven personalized banking and Central Bank Digital Currencies, are anticipated to define the next transformation phase for the financial sector.

In parallel, India's deposit accounts have more than doubled over the last decade, supported by initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana. The program has extensively improved digital infrastructure and facilitated financial accessibility, reflecting increased banking penetration across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025