Left Menu

Sensex Hits New High: A Deep Dive into Unstoppable Growth

Stock markets continued their winning streak for the seventh consecutive day, with the BSE Sensex closing above 80,000 for the first time in four months due to strong performances in IT and auto sectors. Foreign fund inflows and optimistic global trends further bolstered market sentiment, despite a sell-off in banking shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:16 IST
Sensex Hits New High: A Deep Dive into Unstoppable Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Riding high on bullish trends, the Indian stock market extended its winning streak into a seventh day. The BSE Sensex surged 520 points, closing above the 80,000 mark for the first time since December, buoyed by robust growth in IT and automobile stocks.

Significant gains were seen in major companies like HCL Tech, which soared by 7.72% following an impressive 8.1% uptick in quarterly net profits. Despite the overall positive market sentiment bolstered by foreign fund inflows and global trends, banking shares faced a downward trajectory amid profit-booking.

Foreign Institutional Investors continued to express confidence, injecting Rs 1,290.43 crore into the market. Meanwhile, easing US-China trade tensions and a rally in US tech stocks contributed positively to the global market outlook, further amplifying the buoyant mood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025