Industry Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Stand United with Victims

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have expressed deep sorrow and concern following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in loss of innocent lives and left several injured.

FICCI President Harsh Vardhan Agarwal conveyed heartfelt condolences to the affected families, urging for national unity in this time of grief. He assured that the nation stands with both central and state governments in addressing this national tragedy.

CII President Sanjiv Puri highlighted the need for peace and vigilance, stating that the attack threatens regional stability. CII plans to work with governmental bodies to combat these threats effectively and support the people in maintaining their livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)