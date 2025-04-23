Left Menu

Industry Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Stand United with Victims

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) offer condolences and express solidarity following the terror attack in Pahalgam. With the focus on unity and resilience, they emphasize the importance of safety and collective resolve to tackle violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:52 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah pays last respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack (Image: X/@AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have expressed deep sorrow and concern following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in loss of innocent lives and left several injured.

FICCI President Harsh Vardhan Agarwal conveyed heartfelt condolences to the affected families, urging for national unity in this time of grief. He assured that the nation stands with both central and state governments in addressing this national tragedy.

CII President Sanjiv Puri highlighted the need for peace and vigilance, stating that the attack threatens regional stability. CII plans to work with governmental bodies to combat these threats effectively and support the people in maintaining their livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

