Tata Consumer Products Soars to New Heights with Robust Q4 Performance

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), a leading FMCG company, announced a stellar 64.28% jump in its consolidated net profit for Q4, amounting to Rs 348.72 crore. This impressive growth was fueled by volume increases in the domestic market and strategic pricing adjustments across several product lines.

The company's revenue from operations experienced a 17.34% boost, reaching Rs 4,608.22 crore compared to last year's Q4. Ashish Goenka, TCPL Group CFO, highlighted the robust performance of core categories like tea as a major contributor to these results during a post-earnings interaction.

Tata Consumer continued to strengthen its market presence with investments in sales infrastructure and a go-to-market platform. CEO Sunil D'Souza emphasized the impact of e-commerce and modern trade channels on growth, alongside innovative efforts with 41 new product launches over the year.

