Mortgage Fraud Allegations Trigger Investigation into Democratic Congressman

A mortgage fraud investigation is underway against Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell following allegations about his residency declarations on loan documents. The probe was prompted by Republican William Pulte, head of the FHFA, leading to accusations of political manipulation. Swalwell disputes the claims, citing permanent residency in California.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 00:11 IST
Congressman Eric Swalwell finds himself at the center of a mortgage fraud investigation after a conservative news site alleged that he misrepresented his Washington home as his principal residence on mortgage paperwork. This probe was catalyzed by William Pulte, the Republican leader of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, who forwarded the allegations to the agency's inspector general for potential criminal investigation.

The referral has sparked controversy, with accusations of political bias leveled against Pulte, who is said to have bypassed the traditional investigative channels of the FHFA. Critics argue that the move aligns with a broader pattern of politicizing the Department of Justice, compounding the ethical concerns surrounding such tactics. In response, Swalwell is challenging the actions by filing a lawsuit claiming privacy violations and retaliatory maneuvers.

Despite the probe, a federal judge has already dismissed a related fraud case against another political figure, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and critics continue to point out the rarity of prosecutions in such matters. Swalwell, meanwhile, remains resolute in his position, affirming his California residency and dismissing the allegations as baseless political attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

