High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. Seeks Resolution in Ukraine Conflict
U.S. officials are meeting with Russian representatives in Miami to discuss the ongoing Ukraine conflict, aiming to finalize a peace agreement. Progress has been reported on security guarantees for Kyiv, though Russia remains firm on its demands. U.S. officials push for compromise to end the war.
The U.S. continues its diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine, with negotiators meeting Russian officials in Miami. These talks come as the Trump administration seeks to broker a peace accord, amid fresh hopes for resolution since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, is in Miami for discussions with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. There's optimism from U.S., Ukrainian, and European sides regarding security guarantees for Kyiv, although it's uncertain if these terms can satisfy Moscow's demands. Notably, a meeting between Dmitriev and Ukrainian officials remains off the table.
Despite ongoing talks, U.S. intelligence suggests Putin remains unwavering in his goal to capture Ukraine, maintaining conditions that include Ukraine abandoning NATO ambitions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy supports a U.S. proposal for trilateral talks if it leads to more significant dialogue and prisoner exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
